Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.12.
Shares of LVS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.
