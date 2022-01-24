Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of LVS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

