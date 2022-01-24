LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report $247.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.61 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $804.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.86 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE LC opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 72,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

