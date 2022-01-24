Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 44 ($0.60) target price on the stock.

SOLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:SOLG opened at GBX 25.85 ($0.35) on Thursday. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 19.82 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.95 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

