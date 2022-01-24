Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,850 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Life Storage worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 95.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 940,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 192,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,271. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

