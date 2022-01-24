Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $62.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.94 million and the highest is $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.11. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

