LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Svetlana Limburger Acquires 1,500 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Svetlana Limburger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Svetlana Limburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Svetlana Limburger sold 1,500 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $9,795.00.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.89. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $28.35.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

