Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $684.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

