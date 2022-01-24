Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.