Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.02 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

