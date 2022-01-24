Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

