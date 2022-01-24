Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,905. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a PE ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.