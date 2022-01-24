LunchMoney Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $218,061.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.