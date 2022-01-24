Lyrical Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,974,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,846,000. GXO Logistics comprises 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,906,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,589,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,180,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

