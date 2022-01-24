Lyrical Asset Management LP Makes New $204.58 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,086,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,000. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.39% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.