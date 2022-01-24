Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 142,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,432,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up 3.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $304,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after buying an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

