Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 10,889 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 173.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

