Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

ASO opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.