Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.