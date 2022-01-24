Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $104.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

