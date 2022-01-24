Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 73.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after buying an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 158,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $314.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

