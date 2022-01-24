Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after acquiring an additional 472,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

