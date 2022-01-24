Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.02 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

