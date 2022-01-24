Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 17536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $28,424,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $21,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after purchasing an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 605.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

