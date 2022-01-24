Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $245 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

