Manchester United Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,268 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,040 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MANU stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,671. The firm has a market cap of $574.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

