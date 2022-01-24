Maple Price Reaches $10.26 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00030672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $34.48 million and $1.16 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,360,494 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

