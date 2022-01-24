Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.23

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 5990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

