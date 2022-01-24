MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $447.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.29 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $917.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

