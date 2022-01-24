Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.81 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $138,750,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

