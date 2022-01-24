Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.82 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

