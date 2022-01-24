mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

