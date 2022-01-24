MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MDU Resources have underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, its construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes. Strict government regulations and seasonality of operations also act as headwinds. Plus, cyber security threat might affect its operations. However, the utility continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. It is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. The utility's planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively.”

MDU opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

