Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.96 Million

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $397.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.77 million and the lowest is $390.50 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.