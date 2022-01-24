Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

