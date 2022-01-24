Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $132.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

MDT traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. 263,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

