Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.12. 196,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.