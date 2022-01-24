Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.72. 75,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $363.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

