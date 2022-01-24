Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

UNP traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $242.04. 23,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

