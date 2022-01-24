Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. 669,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,647,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

