Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,568 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

