Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 25,753 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $82,373,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 173.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

