Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,022 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

