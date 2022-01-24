Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

