Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,487 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

