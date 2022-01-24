Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,174,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of COMB stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.