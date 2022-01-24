Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

