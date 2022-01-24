Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. 235,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,359,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.