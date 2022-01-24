Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 119.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.