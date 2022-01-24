Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $445.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $445.00 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $835.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,668,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,325,000 after buying an additional 515,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.