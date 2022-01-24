MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

MGM opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

